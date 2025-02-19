DOT says it has terminated approval for NYC's congestion pricing plan

NEW YORK — The U.S. Department of Transportation said the Federal Highway Administration has "terminated approval" of New York City's congestion pricing plan, the first of its kind in the nation, which went into effect earlier this year.

The DOT shared a letter from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in which he said a review found that the "scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress" under the Federal Highway Administration's Value Pricing Pilot Program.

"New York State’s congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners," Duffy said in a statement. "Commuters using the highway system to enter New York City have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through the payment of gas taxes and other taxes. But now the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways. It’s backwards and unfair."

In response to the letter, a New York state official said that whatever the Trump administration intends, the state will fight in court to preserve congestion pricing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.