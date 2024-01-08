Don 'Wink' Martindale reportedly resigns as Giants defensive coordinator

In a surprise move, Don 'Wink' Martindale has reportedly resigned as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

On Monday morning, ESPN reported that the Giants had fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother Kevin Wilkins. Even though Martindale's contract was through 2024, with two coaches on his side of the ball receiving their pink slips, his job security came under question.

Even though he hadn't spoken to Martindale or offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, head coach Brian Daboll quelled this concern by announcing that his top two coordinators were expected to return in 2024. That was at noon.

"My expectation is that Wink and Kafka will both be back. ... There are still conversations to be had. We've only been here for a short time," Daboll said via ESPN.

"It's my expectation that they're going to come back. I think they're good coaches. So it would be good to have some continuity and be back," Daboll said. "I know Wink talks about this as a destination place and things like that. It's good. I appreciate how hard they work, the commitment to the team. So that is my plan."

By almost 4 p.m. ET, news broke that Martindale wouldn't be returning. He joined New York in 2022.

In late November, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Daboll and Martindale had drama in their relationship that could result in an end-of-season firing for Martindale.

This was before the Giants then went out and won a defensive, 10-7 game over the New England Patriots on Nov. 26. During the postgame speech in the locker room, Daboll presented Martindale with the game ball and vehemently denied the rumors of such a rift with his defensive captain in the ensuing press conference.

Martindale came to New York after 10 years with the Baltimore Ravens.