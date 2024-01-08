Dolphins lose 3 linebackers to long-term injury, don't expect All-Pro CB Xavien Howard to play vs. Chiefs Saturday

The Miami Dolphins are going into Kansas City Sunday shorthanded on defense.

Head coach Mike Mike McDaniel announced to reporters on Monday that three Dolphins linebackers are expected to miss the entirety of the postseason with injuries and that Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard isn't expected to suit up against the Chiefs in Saturday's wild-card game.

Starting linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel injured his foot against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and isn't expected to return during the playoffs. Starting linebacker Jerome Baker injured his wrist against the Bills. He required surgery that's expected to sidelined him for the postseason. Backup linebacker Cameron Goode has a torn patella tendon and won't return this season.

Howard hasn't played since leaving a Week 17 loss to the Ravens with a foot injury. The two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler isn't expected back by Saturday, per McDaniel.

The good news for Miami is that McDaniel expects wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert to be ready for Saturday's game. Both missed Sunday's regular-season finale with injuries.

The news as whole is a tough break for a Dolphins team that lost a shot at the AFC's No. 2 that comes with two potential home games in the postseason in Sunday's loss to the Bills. The Dolphins now face a path on the road to the Super Bowl that starts against the defending champion Chiefs in what's projected as frigid conditions.

As of Monday's forecast, temperatures in Kansas City on Saturday are expected to range from 16 degrees to -2 degrees Fahrenheit. It's a suboptimal forecast for a visiting Dolphins team with the league's No. 1 offense and No. 1 passing attack that's accustomed to playing in South Florida. Now its defense will be shorthanded against a Patrick Mahomes-led offense that's used to playing in less-than-ideal conditions.