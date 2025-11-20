DOJ drops charges against 2 people accused of ramming vehicles of federal agents conducting Chicago immigration sweeps

(CHICAGO) -- The Department of Justice has abruptly moved to dismiss the indictment against two people accused last month of "ambushing" federal agents conducting an immigration sweep in Chicago, including a woman who was shot five times in the incident.

The government filed a motion on Thursday asking a federal judge to "dismiss the indictment and exonerate" Marimar Martinez and Anthony Ruiz, who were involved in a collision with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago on Oct. 4.

The incident set off street protests on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Martinez’s attorney, Christopher Parente, told ABC News on Thursday that he and his clients are relieved by the government's decision.

"We appreciate the U.S. attorney being thoughtful in agreeing to dismiss this," Parente said.

The case is scheduled for a status hearing at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, during which the government's motion to dismiss will be heard.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.