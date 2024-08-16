Dodgers feeling heat from the D-backs and Padres, possible 6-inning starter rule & Astros doing Astros things

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a powerhouse in the NL West, having won the division in 11 of the past 12 seasons. However, due the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres being scorching hot the past few months, could there be a shocking upset and a new champ crowned in the west?

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about how the D-backs' and Padres' recent success is now threatening the good vibes around LA that started thanks to a monster offseason that saw the acquisition of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, as well as picking up Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline. The guys also talk about why nobody should be sleeping on Arizona after their improbable World Series run last year.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys discuss the Houston Astros being the beneficiaries of the Seattle Mariners' awful stretch and why their postseason journey might be a little different than what they’ve been used to. They then dig into the reported rule proposal that might require starting pitchers to pitch a minimum of six innings per start and whether it’s actually going to happen. Jake and Jordan then close out the show with their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.

(2:33) - Snakes alive

(11:44) - Padres make a push

(18:04) - Can anyone catch the Dodgers?

(22:47) - The Astros are still the Astros

(32:11) - 6 inning mandatory rule?

(39:56) - The Good

(42:39) - The Bad

(48:01) - The Uggla

