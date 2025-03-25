National

Dodgers confirm they will visit President Trump at White House next month

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers will indeed visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

The team announced they will accept the president's invitation for an event on April 7, when the team will be in D.C. to play the Washington Nationals.

