Do the New York Knicks have a bright future? | Good Word with Goodwill

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports
New York Knicks shooting guard/small forward Josh Hart inked a four-year extension with the team on Wednesday morning, keeping him in blue and orange until 2028. Paired with Julius Randle & Jalen Brunson, Hart helped lead the team to their first playoff series win in a decade.

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill welcomes in SNY's Chelsea Sherrod to take a closer look at the New York Knicks and determine if more playoff wins are ahead for the squad...or if a second-round exit is their ceiling.

The pair chat about Josh Hart's extension, whether Julius Randle needs a diminished role, the addition of Donte DiVincenzo & if adding Donovan Mitchell in the future is still a possibility.

Closing out the show, Vincent asks Chelsea about the NBA's new push for NFL-style competitive parity and if it'll really be good for the league to have a scattershot collection of one-off NBA champions rather than the nearly 40-year recent history of mini-dynasties collecting NBA championship gold like the Lakers, Celtics, Bulls, Spurs & Heat.

