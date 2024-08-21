DNC Roll Call featured artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Dolly Parton. Here's every song that each state chose.

Music played a major role during night two of the Democratic National Convention. The ceremonial roll call took place on Aug. 20, during which a series of delegates pledged their state's support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz against a backdrop of chart-topping tracks.

If you had told me that the DNC roll call would be the best show on TV tonight…? pic.twitter.com/CTKufeIQrF — Saucy Rossy 🥥 🌴 (@Rosserford) August 21, 2024

Many of the songs were associated with the state pledging its support. The crowd roared as Jay-Z's Grammy-winning track "Empire State of Mind" featuring Alicia Keys rang throughout the United Center before New York Gov. Kathy Hochul cast the state’s delegate votes. The aptly named “Stick Season,” from Vermont’s own Noah Kahan, was chosen as the state’s roll call song.

Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Sabrina Carpenter's song of the summer contender "Espresso" were also featured during the ceremonious event.

Lil Jon, who hails from Atlanta, fired up audiences as he appeared in the stands and performed part of his hit song “Turn Down for What” in honor of his home state of Georgia.

Surprise celebrity appearances from names like The Goonies actor Sean Astin and acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee added to the star power.

From "Texas Hold 'Em" to "California Love," Yahoo Entertainment's DNC night two playlist features the songs spun by DJ Cassidy during the roll call turned dance party.

Here’s a list of the songs each state played during roll call on Tuesday night:

Alabama — “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska — “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

American Samoa — “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

Arizona — “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

Arkansas — “Don’t Stop (2004 Remaster)” by Fleetwood Mac

California — “The Next Episode” (ft. Snoop Dogg) by Dr. Dre

California — “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

California — “California Love” (ft. Dr. Dre and Roger) by 2Pac

Colorado — “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

Connecticut — “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder

Delaware — “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston

Democrats abroad: “Love Train" by the O'Jays

District of Columbia — “Let Me Clear My Throat” by DJ Kool

Florida — “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty

Georgia — “Turn Down for What” by Lil Jon and DJ Snake

Guam — “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

Hawaii — “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Idaho — “Private Idaho” by the B-52s

Illinois — “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project

Indiana — “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson

Iowa — “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang

Kansas — “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas

Kentucky —”First Class” by Jack Harlow

Louisiana — “All I Do Is Win (feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross)” by DJ Khaled

Maine — “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon

Maryland — “Respect" by Aretha Franklin

Massachusetts — “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

Michigan — “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

Minnesota — “Kiss” by Prince

Mississippi — “Twistin’ the Night Away” by Sam Cooke

Missouri — “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

Montana — “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz

Nebraska — “Firework" by Katy Perry

Nevada — “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers

New Hampshire — “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

New Jersey — “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen

New Mexico — “Confident” by Demi Lovato

New York — “Empire State of Mind" (ft. Alicia Keys) by Jay-Z

North Carolina — “Raise Up” by Petey Pablo

North Dakota — “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys

Northern Mariana Islands — “Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tami Terrell

Ohio — “Green Light" (ft. André 3000) by John Legend

Oklahoma — “Ain’t Goin’ Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)” by Brooks Jefferson

Oregon — “Float On” by Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania — “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men

Pennsylvania — “Black and Yellow” by Wiz Khalifa

Puerto Rico — “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Rhode Island — “Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

South Carolina — “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” by James Brown

South Dakota — “What I Like About You” by the Romantics

Tennessee — ”9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

Texas — “Texas Hold ’Em” by Beyoncé

Utah — “Animal” by Neon Trees

Vermont — “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

Virgin Islands, U.S. — “VI to the Bone” by Mic Love

Virginia — “The Way I Are" (ft. Keri Hilson and D.O.E.) by Timbaland

Washington — “Can’t Hold Us" (feat. Ray Dalton) by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

West Virginia — “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

Wisconsin — “Jump Around” by House of Pain

Wyoming — “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas