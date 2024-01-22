Divisional round recap: Was this the Bills best shot? Is Brock Purdy early Tom Brady?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

We may have witnessed the best weekend of football this season. Two instant classics and a storybook run for the ages in Detroit defined a Divisional round that leaves plenty to digest. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the long lasting ramifications from each of the four games and look ahead to a speculator slate for Championship Sunday:

0:45 - Chiefs vs. Bills: Was this Buffalo's best chance at dethroning Chiefs? Is this Kelce's last run?

25:28 - Buccaneers vs. Lions: Why everyone can draw hope from Detroit's run and rebuild

41:40 - Packers vs. 49ers: Brock Purdy discourse is out of control... can we compare him to early Tom Brady?

57:43 - Texas vs. Ravens: This feels like the year the Ravens and Lamar Jackson finally get over the hump

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts