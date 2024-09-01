National

DirecTV subscribers unable to watch LSU-USC, Braves-Phillies, US Open due to carriage dispute with Disney

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

DirecTV subscribers wanting to watch the LSU-USC football game on ABC, Braves-Phillies on ESPN, or US Open tennis on ESPN2 were left frustrated on Sunday night as the satellite TV provider pulled coverage in a carriage dispute with Disney.

Disney channels went dark on the service just after 7 p.m. ET, less than a half-hour before LSU and USC were scheduled to kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Several subscribers on social media showed their ability to watch programming cut as events were ongoing.

"DirecTV chose to deny millions of subscribers access to our content just as we had into the final week of the US Open and gear up for college football and the opening of the NFL season," said a statement from The Walt Disney Company and ESPN shortly after the channels went dark."

"While we're open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we've extended to other distrbutors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

