Did the 49ers make a MISTAKE extending Brock Purdy? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Could Brock Purdy’s contract extension keep the San Francisco 49ers from winning a Super Bowl? Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Charles Robinson kick off the show with a heated debate about Purdy's new deal and what it means for the team's championship aspirations. They move from one QB to another and break down ESPN writer Seth Wickersham's report about Caleb Williams tumultuous rookie season with the Chicago Bears. Then, the guys switch gears to discuss the upcoming Olympic flag football vote at the NFL Owners' Meetings and how it could expand the league's reach. The show finishes up with an NFC South preview - are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a Super Bowl contender? Buckle up for another Testy Tuesday!

(1:10) - Did 49ers make a mistake paying Brock Purdy?

(20:10) - Caleb Williams tried to avoid being drafted by the Bears

(32:30) - Should NFL players play flag football in the Olympics?

(47:45) - Rise, Repeat or Retreat? NFC South

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts