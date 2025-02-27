DHS registry for migrants in US illegally raises alarm from immigration advocates

WASHINGTON — Immigrant rights groups and immigration law experts are raising concerns after the Department of Homeland Security announced that it is creating an online database designed to keep track of migrants over the age of 14 who are living in the country illegally.

Migrants who are in the United States without authorization must register their information in a database that tracks them in an effort to "compel" self-deportation, the DHS said in a press release on Tuesday.

However, the registry had not been set up as of Wednesday. A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services webpage instructed migrants who are required to register to create an online account with the agency.

Vowing to "use every available tool to compel illegal aliens to self-deport," a DHS statement said people who fail to register and submit fingerprints could face fines and imprisonment.

"President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [of Homeland Security Kristi] Noem have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. "The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans."

The DHS said it's invoking a decades-old section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that requires registration from migrants over the age of 14 who are in the United States, who have not been fingerprinted or registered, and who have been in the country for more than 30 days.

"Historically, we know that we have to sit up and pay attention anytime a government says it's going to set up a registry on the basis of national origin or race or religion or any other immutable characteristic, because dramatic losses of civil liberties and civil rights are sure to follow and potentially worse," said Heidi Altman, vice president of policy at the National Immigration Law Center.

Following the 9/11 attack, President George W. Bush's administration set up a system known as the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, which required registration from certain noncitizens -- mostly from Muslim-majority countries and North Korea.

"Like the registry system that Trump is envisioning here, it was set up under a guise of national security or public safety concerns that, in the end, only served to eviscerate civil rights for the communities that were targeted and to separate communities," Altman said. "There were about 83,000 people who were forced to register through NSEERS and many thousands of them were put in deportation proceedings."

Parents and legal guardians of undocumented immigrants who are under 14 years of age and have not previously registered would also have to sign up to the database.

Under the Trump administration's registry, immigrants over the age of 18 would be issued proof that they've registered that they "must carry and keep in their possession at all times," the USCIS website said.

That requirement is stoking fears that this would be a new "show me your papers" type of law, said Michelle Lapointe, legal director for the American Immigration Council.

"There are some real civil liberties issues here," Lapointe told ABC News. "It will end up ensnaring people based on law enforcement's perceptions of their race and assumptions that law enforcement makes about people's immigration status based on that."

"So, there's real opportunity for abuse, because this is essentially setting up a system where people have to produce their papers -- show their papers to law enforcement to prove their status," she continued.

Lapointe said that the DHS is also threatening jail time for failing to register, even though being in the country without authorization isn't always punishable by imprisonment.

"An alien's failure to register is a crime that could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both," Tuesday's press release said.

In many cases, being in the country without authorization is a civil offense and would typically be punishable by removal instead of incarceration.

As the Trump administration continues to ramp up its deportation efforts, Greg Chen, senior director of Government Relations for American Immigration Lawyers Association, said that few people may choose to register.

"I don't think many people are going to come forward and register, because they're going to be too afraid that if they register, they're simply going to be deported rapidly, given the aggressive mass deportation plan that administration is setting up," Chen said.

