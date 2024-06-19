Detroit Pistons fire head coach Monty Williams after one season: Report

After a disastrous first season, the Detroit Pistons fired head coach Monty Williams, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This was Williams’ first season in Detroit after four seasons with the Phoenix Suns and five-season stint in New Orleans in previous head-coaching jobs.

At the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, head coach Dwane Casey stepped down and moved to a front-office position allowing general manager Troy Weaver to make his first head-coaching hire in Detroit. Weaver selected Williams and rewarded him with a six-year, $78.5 million contract with a two-year team option that would top out over $100 million. Weaver and Williams had a relationship stemming from their time in Oklahoma City.

The Pistons have had four consecutive lottery picks highlighted by Cade Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Detroit also drafted Killian Hayes (No. 7 in 2020), Jaden Ivey (No. 5 in 2022) and Ausar Thompson (No. 5 in 2023). The Pistons currently have the best odds at the top pick in 2024, according to Tankathon.

The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.