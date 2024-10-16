Detective shot and killed after suspects kicked in front door of her home: Police

NEW YORK — A detective was shot and killed during a home invasion at her residence in New Jersey, authorities said.

Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey, was fatally shot at her home in Bridgeton on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police responded to the home around 10:30 p.m. for a report of "several subjects kicking in a front door at a residence," the Bridgeton Police Department said in a press release.

Mosley, 51, died at the scene, police said.

An individual who had been treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital in Camden was detained for questioning in connection with the incident, police said. No additional information on the individual was released.

No arrests have been made or charges filed in the case as of Wednesday morning, police said.

Multiple agencies are investigating the deadly shooting, including the State Police Major Crime Bureau, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bridgeton Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Authorities could be seen on the property of the Bridgeton home on Wednesday.

Mosley began her career at the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, located in Bridgeton, in 2006 as a paralegal specialist. She became a county detective in 2009, "where she served our community with honor, dignity and respect before her untimely passing," Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.

Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari Sr. said he knew Mosley for most of her career.

"Always loved and admired, so devastating of a loss," he said in a statement. "Justice will be served and you will always be in our thoughts and prayers."

Mosley served in several units of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, including Trial Teams, the Special Victims Unit, the Community Justice Unit and the Professional Standards Unit, where she was assigned as the unit supervisor, the office said.

"Sergeant Mosley was a constant friend and role model for all those with whom she served and led in the law enforcement community throughout Cumberland County and beyond," Webb-McRae said. "She will be missed more than words can detail, but she will never be forgotten by her CCPO family."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.