Democrats are increasingly divided on Israel as its president visits Washington

WASHINGTON — The visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Washington this week is exposing the growing divisions between moderate and progressive Democrats when it comes to the Jewish state.

Herzog is the top opposition figure in the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has tried to institute highly unpopular reforms that would curb the power of the generally liberal judiciary branch.

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank is also escalating, with younger militants taking advantage of the Palestinian Authority's eroding credibility among a stateless and impoverished people.

Herzog met with President Biden on Tuesday. On Wednesday he will give an address to a joint session of Congress. His appearance on Capitol Hill is proving especially divisive, revealing the widening gulf among Democrats.

Read more from Yahoo News: Israel's democracy crisis explained

A progressive boycott

Several members of the informal progressive House caucus known as "the Squad" have said they would boycott Herzog's speech on Wednesday. Squad members also boycotted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he addressed Congress last month.

The boycott of Herzog’s address is being led by Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, both of whom are Muslim. Tlaib is of Palestinian descent.

"The Israeli government is responsible for enforcing an apartheid state and rampantly abusing the rights of Palestinians. Congress should not be giving a platform to the President of a country that shows no respect for human rights. I will not be attending his joint address," tweeted Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has joined the boycott. So have Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

On Saturday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called Israel a "racist state" during a gathering of activists in Chicago. The remark caused widespread outrage, including from some Democrats, and Jayapal issued an apology the following day.

Read more from our partners: Israeli leader's visit sparks internal Democratic fight

Republicans see an opening

Although most American Jews are Democrats, it is Republicans who are now more closely affiliated with Israel, especially since Netanyahu is a close ally of former President Donald Trump.

Republicans seized on the anti-Israel sentiment on Capitol Hill.

"It's time to censure the Squad and get antisemitism out of America for good," former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination, said at a meeting of pro-Israel Christians in Washington on Monday.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., planned to hold a vote on a pro-Israel measure that is clearly intended to force Democrats to take a stance on a divisive issue.

“If there’s anybody in the [Democratic Party] that does not think that antisemitism is bad, then I think this puts them on the record,” said Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, who introduced the measure.

Read more from our partners: Dems grit their teeth to get through another awkward Israel dustup

Biden stands firm

Biden has moved to the left on many domestic issues. But when it comes to foreign policy, he remains a mainstream Democrat who has tried to strengthen long-standing bonds instead of upending them.

That has held true when it comes to Israel. "America's commitment to Israel is firm and it is ironclad," Biden told reporters as his Oval Office meeting with Herzog was about to begin.

Biden spoke with Netanyahu on Monday, finally extending him a White House invitation.

But the White House has also been hesitant to condemn progressives with different views. Asked by Yahoo News if Rep. Bush had lapsed into antisemitism by calling Israel an “apartheid state,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave a less than firm answer that downplayed differences between the White House and congressional Democrats.

"I cannot speak to other congressional members in the House,” she said.

Read more from our partners: Biden takes fire from both sides ahead of Herzog meeting