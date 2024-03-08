Democratic women in white, blue-and-yellow scarves, black-and-white keffiyehs: The fashion choices that sent a message at the State of the Union

From the scarves draped across their necks to the buttons they affixed to their blazers and blouses, many of the State of the Union attendees’ fashion choices made deliberate political statements.

Not unlike years before, the guests attending President Biden’s address Thursday night inside the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol made their feelings known about issues domestic and international with their sartorial choices. Here’s a breakdown.

Democratic lawmakers don white in support of reproductive rights

Reproductive freedom was front and center at the State of the Union. The 94 Democratic women of the House who make up the Democratic Women’s Caucus tweeted on Thursday that they’d be dressed in all white in support of women’s rights.

For tonight’s State of the Union address, we’re in white and wearing ‘Fighting for Reproductive Freedom’ pins.



Our message is clear: we won't stop fighting until all women can access the health care they need to control their own lives and futures. pic.twitter.com/A7nEOjI51l — Democratic Women's Caucus (@DemWomenCaucus) March 7, 2024

While members of Congress have worn white in years past, including in 2019, this year female Democratic lawmakers added a black button that read “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom.”

🇺🇸 House Democratic women in suffragette white: We are standing up for your right to make your own health care decisions including abortion #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/7MKYLsyBIK — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) March 8, 2024

Tonight my @DemWomenCaucus colleagues & I are wearing white to the State of the Union to demonstrate our fight for reproductive health care.



MAGA Republicans will stop at nothing to control women’s bodies and reproductive health care – and together we must fight back. pic.twitter.com/aN3MV8dril — Rep. Linda Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez) March 7, 2024

Proud to stand with @DemWomenCaucus in the fight to ensure reproductive freedom for every woman in America.



The right to control our own healthcare and reproductive decisions is a fundamental right. Won't stop fighting until every woman has power over their own bodies. pic.twitter.com/k7arTXnGCZ — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) March 7, 2024

Laken Riley

Beneath her red blazer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a message on her white T-shirt: “Say her name Laken Riley.”

The Republican lawmaker from Georgia was calling attention to the 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student, who was killed after going out for a run near the Athens campus. The suspect, who is in custody, is a man who crossed the U.S. border illegally.

As Biden entered the Capitol, Greene attempted to hand Biden a button that had Riley’s name on it.

Riley's parents were invited to attend Thursday's speech by Rep. Mike Collins, but declined the invitation.

Blue and yellow for Ukraine

Among the sea of white outfits, many Democratic lawmakers had pops of blues and yellows in a nod to Ukraine’s flag as a sign of support amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

N.J. Rep. Mikie Sherrill tweeted a photo of herself in a scarf with sunflowers, which is the country’s national flower, to signal her support for Ukraine and a shout out to her Ukrainian constituent who gave her the symbolic accessory.

Tonight, I’m proudly wearing a Ukrainian scarf given to me by a Ukrainian constituent to the President’s State of the Union Address.



Support for the Ukrainian people means standing up to Putin, protecting our national security, and fighting for democracy. pic.twitter.com/5RIeuQ6jxt — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) March 8, 2024

She posed with Democratic representatives Abigail Spanberger, Elissa Slotkin and Chrissy Houlihan, who also sported the colors.

Keffiyehs in support of Palestinians

Rep. Rashia Tlaib, the sole Palestinian American lawmaker, Rep. Cori Bush and Rep. Summer Lee were dressed in black-and-white keffiyehs in the House chamber.

The traditional Palestinian scarves were meant to call attention to Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.