Delphi man found guilty on all charges in murders of teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi, Indiana, resident Richard Allen was found guilty on all charges on Monday in the double murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14.

The jury's verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations in the high-profile case that shocked the nation.

Allen was stoic in court and did not react to the verdict, but his mother and wife sobbed.

Delphi, Indiana, resident Richard Allen was found guilty on all charges on Monday in the double murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14.

The jury's verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations in the high-profile case that shocked the nation.

Allen was stoic in court and did not react to the verdict, but his mother and wife sobbed.

She praised the prosecutors, saying they "did an outstanding job at presenting the evidence they had.”

"Today for me means some major healing for this community," Ausbrook said.

"I'm sure the families are reliving that pain, but also rejoicing that they did get an answer," she said.

A gag order is in place preventing the girls’ families from commenting until sentencing is over.

Allen's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Abby and Libby were killed on a local hiking trail on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls' throats were slit and they were dumped in a wooded area near the trail. Their bodies were found the next day.

On the day of the murders, Libby posted a photo of Abby on Snapchat as they walked over the Monon High Bridge. After the girls crossed the bridge, they saw a man behind them, and Libby started a recording on her phone, according to prosecutor Nick McLeland.

As police hunted for a culprit, they released a clip of the unknown suspect's voice -- a recording of him saying "down the hill" -- which was recovered from Libby's phone. Police also released a grainy image of the suspect on the trail: a man who became known as "bridge guy."

Allen, who was arrested for murder in 2022, admitted to police he was on the trail that day, but he denied any involvement in the crime.

Allen's multiple confessions while in jail and his mental health at the time became a major focus of the trial.

The defense argues Allen was in a psychotic state when he made numerous confessions to corrections officers, his wife and a psychologist.

The prosecution’s key evidence is police analysis of Allen's gun, which determined that a .40-caliber unspent round discovered by the girls' bodies was cycled through Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226. But the defense rejects the accuracy of that testing, calling it an "apples to oranges" comparison, because the technician compared the initial round -- which had been cycled, not fired -- to a bullet fired from Allen’s gun.

No DNA was found at the site to tie Allen or anyone else to the crime scene, a forensic scientist testified.

ABC News' Alex Perez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.