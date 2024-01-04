Defending NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC adds two more USWNT members in Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett

NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC has announced two more additions to its roster from the U.S. women's national team with the signings of Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett.

"We are incredibly excited to have two exceptional talents like Rose and Emily join the club," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "Rose is a crafty and entertaining player, and our fans and club will be very excited to watch her at Red Bull Arena, and Sonnett is a true professional and competitor, who understands what success in the league looks like. The club and our fans are extremely excited to have players of their stature as we build upon the success of last season."

On Sunday, Gotham FC signed fellow USWNT members Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson as they look to go back-to-back after winning the 2023 NWSL title.

According to the team, the contracts for all four USWNT players are multi-year deals that run through the 2026 season.

Lavelle, 28, scored six goals in 32 appearances last season with OL Reign, including one in the NWSL championship game.

Sonnett, 30, was the No. 1 overall selection by the Portland Thorns in 2016 and joined OL Reign last season. She started 19 games in 2023, recording nearly 1,700 minutes. She is a two-time NWSL champion.

Lavelle and Sonnett are USWNT veterans and have found success with the national team. Lavelle has 83 caps and 24 goals, while Sonnett has scored twice in 83 appearances. They were on the 2019 World Cup-winning squad and the 2020 Olympic team that took home bronze.

Both were also part of last summer's 2023 World Cup team.

Gotham FC begin their 2024 season on March 26 against Angel City.