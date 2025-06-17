Death toll rises from devastating flash flooding in West Virginia as rain threat continues

(NEW YORK)-- The death toll has climbed to seven in the wake of heavy rains and devastating flash flooding in West Virginia, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said on Tuesday, as he warned the threat isn't over.

"Flood watches continue throughout West Virginia," Morrisey said on social media. "With the ground already saturated, there is the possibility of further flash flooding. Please continue to heed local warnings and do not attempt to drive through high waters."

Two people remain missing as of Tuesday, the governor's office said.

A state of emergency is in effect and the West Virginia National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are on the ground in Marion County, the governor said.

Flash flooding struck Ohio County in the northern part of the state on Saturday night, dumping about 3 to 4 inches of rain over a short time period, according to the governor's office.

The flash flooding continued on Sunday in Marion County, dropping 3 inches of rain in the city of Fairmont over a short time period, state officials said.

On Sunday, a residential building in Fairmont partially collapsed.

Footage from the scene showed water rushing out of the severely damaged structure as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Displaced residents are being housed at Fairmont State University, officials said.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.