Dead man found with explosives, guns at Colorado adventure park: Sheriff

NEW YORK — Colorado authorities said they are investigating following the discovery of a man's body inside an adventure park over the weekend that was armed with explosives, guns and ammunition.

Investigators said the man, who was later identified as Diego Barajas Medina, 20, took his own life, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they received a report Saturday of a dead body found at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, which is slated to open for the new season next month. Park officials said in a statement that the body was discovered during the park's "extensive pre-opening maintenance and security inspections."

Officers said they found Medina's body inside a ladies room in the park dressed in black tactical gear that bore "patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement," body armor and "what appeared to be a ballistic helmet," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Medina was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun and several loaded magazines, and multiple improvised explosive devices "were discovered with the suspect and in a vehicle associated with the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

"While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Grand Junction, Colorado, Bomb Squad arrived at the scene and ensured the IEDs were safe, the sheriff's office said. Not all of the explosives were real, investigators said.

A sweep of the park determined that there were no other devices, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the preliminary autopsy report found that Medina died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario told reporters that while the investigation is ongoing, it appeared Medina took his own life instead of committing mass murder.

A message stating "I am not a killer," was found written on the stall in the restroom where the body was found, Vallario said.

"Our investigation has so far indicated that nobody in the public was at risk. It would appear that the suspect’s actions were limited to the property of the Glenwood Caverns," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

It is unknown how long Medina's body had been in the park.

The sheriff's office said Medina was "not on their radar at all." They have searched his home, which he shared with his mother and brother, and are going through his devices and social media and speaking with teachers and classmates, investigators said.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park general manager Nancy Heard said in a statement that park officials appreciated the thoroughness of the first responders.

"This very sad and tragic incident reminds us how much our Glenwood Springs community means to us," Heard said in a statement.

The park is currently closed as it transitions from its summer to winter season. according to park officials.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

