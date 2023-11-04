DE Montez Sweat, Bears reportedly agree to 4-year extension worth $105M

Newly acquired defensive end Montez Sweat will stay with the Chicago Bears on colossal contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 27-year-old reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth $98,000,000 in new money, $105 million in total. The $24.5 million per year features $72,865,360 guaranteed, per Rapoport.

The Washington Commanders sent Sweat to the Bears ahed of the trade deadline on Tuesday in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Sweat has recorded 21 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks through eight games this season.

