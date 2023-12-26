Dangerous blizzard conditions hit the Plains: Latest forecast

NEW YORK — An intense winter storm is slamming the Plains with blizzard warnings across Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Snow totals have reached 13 inches in some areas so far and wind gusts have topped 60 mph.

Up to half an inch of ice is coating trees and power lines from Minnesota to North Dakota.

The blizzard will continue into Wednesday, with more gusty winds and another 4 to 8 inches of snow from South Dakota to Colorado.

The same storm is also bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain to the South on Tuesday. Flooding is possible in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Some of this heavy rain will move up the East Coast on Tuesday night. Heavy rain is expected in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning and in New York City in the afternoon.

