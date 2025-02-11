Dak Prescott doesn't sound too worried about Cowboys catching up to Eagles: 'I feel like we've competed and beat them'

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking like a potential dynasty after their show of force in Super Bowl LIX. That means the rest of the teams in the NFC East have some catching up to do.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addressed his team's position there on Tuesday while speaking at a Children’s Cancer Fund gala. He didn't sound too worried about the prospect, and even pointed out the Cowboys have a winning record against the Eagles in his time there.

From Jon Machota of The Athletic:

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them. I don't want to say, 'Check the record,' when they're the guy's is holding the trophy, right now, so credit to them. They've earned it and they deserved it by all means but, yeah, very close.

"Especially even watching the NFC Championship and those two teams, teams that we battle against each and every year a couple of times. As I said feel confident that we've gotten the better part each and every time, but just seeing such a dominating fashion, credit to them. It's our turn and it's on us."

Prescott has a 9-4 record against the Eagles, which goes back to 2016. None of this nine wins came this season however, as Philadelphia twice beat Dallas by a combined score of 75-13.

So the past tense of Prescott evaluating his team's performance against the Eagles is important.

The Cowboys have bigger issues than just beating the Eagles, though. The team is coming off a massively disappointing 7-10 season that saw their first losing record since 2020 and the departure of head coach Mike McCarthy. Prescott had his own struggles and missed more than half the season with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

The team responded by promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, a move almost universally maligned by observers across the league, including those close to home.