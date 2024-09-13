Customer fatally shoots 18-year-old Waffle House employee, suspect at large: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. — A Waffle House employee was fatally shot in North Carolina by a customer who became "agitated and verbally abusive" toward employees after placing his order, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after midnight Friday at a Waffle House in Laurinburg, where they found 18-year-old Burlie Dawson Locklear suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Locklear was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

An investigation revealed the suspect came to the Waffle House and ordered food, but while it was being prepared he became "more agitated and verbally abusive toward the employees," according to police.

He walked away from the restaurant after being given his food, but turned while walking to his car and fired two shots toward the Waffle House, striking Locklear, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Police described the suspect is a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 Black male with light skin, long dreads, facial hair including a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

The suspect was operating a dark gray vehicle, possibly a 2014 Chevrolet, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is active and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

