Cross-country storm to slam Midwest with severe weather before reaching Northeast

NEW YORK — A storm system sweeping across the United States is forecast to bring severe weather to the Midwest on Tuesday before reaching the Northeast on Wednesday.

Before heading east, the cross-country storm dumped several feet of snow on the Cascade Range and northern Rocky Mountains in the Northwest on Monday. The snowfall was so heavy in Washington state that Interstate 90 had to be shut down in both directions.

As of Tuesday morning, a slew of snow and wind alerts associated with this storm were in effect across the country from coast to coast.

The storm is expected to move into the Midwest, the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley regions on Tuesday evening with severe thunderstorms that could produce huge hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The major cities that could be affected include Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Columbus and Cleveland.

The storm is forecast to make its way to the Northeast and the Interstate 95 travel corridor on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

