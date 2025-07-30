Crews struggle to contain wildfire on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon

PHOENIX — (AP) — Historically dry conditions have combined with gusty winds to make it harder for crews to get a handle on a wildfire burning along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, causing containment figures to plummet as the blaze nearly tripled in size in just a few days.

Crews had managed to contain about 26% of the Dragon Bravo Fire last week, but that dropped into single digits as unfavorable conditions helped the flames to spread across more than 110 square miles (about 285 kilometers) by Tuesday.

The fire made one of its biggest runs on Monday as it raced across 25 square miles of terrain.

The periods when the fire is most active is spanning longer durations of the day, leaving less time for firefighters to make up ground, fire spokesperson Lisa Jennings said.

“These record dry air masses are just the tip of the iceberg on what has created this fire weather, because it’s also been a dry season here and we haven’t got any of the monsoon moisture that usually comes in early July,” Jennings said.

She added that type of fuels — towering mixed conifers and ponderosa pines — along with the topography of the rim are contributing to the fire's spread.

Crews on Tuesday continued work to reinforce protections near the Kaibab Lodge, which is surrounded by national forest land. Managers also were keeping an eye on a refuge for the state’s fish — the Apache trout — in the North Canyon and a bison herd in the House Rock Valley.

The fire was sparked by lightning on July 4 and initially was managed to clear out vegetation to improve forest conditions. It wasn't until a week later that dry and windy conditions helped to fan the flames, prompting evacuations of visitors and employees at Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim. The historic Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of cabins were destroyed. The rim remains closed for the season.

A bipartisan slate of Arizona's elected officials has questioned the handling of the fire, suggesting more could have been done early on. Following an aerial tour of the damage, Gov. Katie Hobbs met with federal officials and said U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum committed to an independent review.

