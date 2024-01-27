Crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries snarls traffic on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland

BALTIMORE — (AP) — A crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday, snarling traffic and causing major delays, authorities said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said on X, formerly Twitter, that the crash on the westbound lanes closed the bridge.

The transportation authority said in a later post that eastbound and westbound traffic were alternating turns on the eastbound bridge, but the westbound bridge remained closed. Westbound lanes reopened Saturday afternoon, the transportation authority said on X.

Several people were taken to area hospitals, authorities said. The number of people injured and the number of vehicles involved were not immediately disclosed. Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles with flashing lights and traffic not moving on the westbound lanes of the bridge. Several tow trucks removed vehicles involved in the crash from the bridge.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said motorists should anticipate heavy delays in Annapolis and Kent Island for an extended period of time.

Also known as the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, the span crosses the Chesapeake Bay. It connects Maryland’s Eastern Shore with the metropolitan areas of Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, the transportation authority said on its website.

