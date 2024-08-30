Cram session: Yahoo experts share their final piece of draft advice | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

We’ve made it folks, this the final pod of 'Cram Week' and concludes our draft season coverage. And we know for the majority of you - your most important drafts will be this holiday weekend. And we know time is of the essence, which is why today’s pod includes every Yahoo Fantasy analyst sharing their final piece of draft advice. It's also why this is the shortest pod of the entire year. Happy drafting everyone:

(3:05) - Andy Behren's last piece of draft advice

(4:20) - Sal Vetri's last piece of draft advice

(6:45) - Kate Magdziuk's last piece of draft advice

(8:45) - Scott Pianowski's last piece of draft advice

(10:12) - Dan Titus' last piece of draft advice

(11:25) - Dalton Del Don's last piece of draft advice

(12:25) - Tera Roberts' last piece of draft advice

(14:30) - Keys to winning: Matt Harmon's last piece of draft advice

