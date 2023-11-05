Cowboys rookie, ex-soccer pro Brandon Aubrey sets record for most FGs without a miss

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey connected on a 51-yard field goal in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The kick gave the Cowboys a 17-14 lead and etched Aubrey's name into the NFL record book.

The field goal was his 19th straight to start the season and his NFL career. That's the most made field goals without a miss in NFL history.

Cowboys rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey now moves into sole possession of NFL record for most field goals without a miss in NFL history.



That was his 19th career FG attempt. 19th career FG make. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 5, 2023

With Sunday's conversion, four of those 19 kicks are from 50 yards or farther. His long so far is 58-yarder against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

Soccer pro, turned software engineer turned NFL kicker

At 28 years old, Aubrey is not your typical NFL rookie. A soccer player first, Aubrey was selected in the first round of the 2017 MLS draft by Toronto FC after a standout college career at Notre Dame that included All-ACC and Third Team All-America honors.

Aubrey never played for Toronto and was cut from multiple stints in the USL, a secondary league to MLS. At that point, he put his computer science degree to work as a software engineer. But he didn't give up on a career as a professional athlete.

Aubrey found coach Bryan Egan of One on One Kicking last summer and worked on kicking field goals. His work led to a shot at Cowboys training camp alongside NFL veteran Tristan Vizcaino. He beat Vizcaino for the job and hasn't missed a field goal since.

He earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 8 and is now an NFL record holder. Not bad for a guy who hadn't played football since middle school.