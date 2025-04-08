Could Nuggets turmoil lead Nikola Jokić to ask out?

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In the most recent episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," the conversation between Kevin O'Connor and Yahoo Sports' Dan Titus sheds light on the substantial impact of coach Michael Malone's firing on Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić. Malone's dismissal — especially given the timing — stands as a major shake-up for the team.

Jokić has a well-documented strong relationship with Malone, who was viewed as "Jokić's guy." Malone was instrumental in leading the Nuggets to success, as he's the winningest coach in franchise history and a figure deeply associated with Denver's championship contender era.

Jokić, known for his competitive spirit and acute focus on winning, might find his morale and commitment tested amid such instability. The emerging dysfunction, the departure of veteran players and the overarching shift toward younger, less proven talent could all contribute to Jokić reassessing his long-term goals with the Nuggets.

"What's the summer going to look like? What's next summer going to look like?" O'Connor asks. "Is this whole thing going to blow up around Jokić? Is it going to blow up to the point that he's going to start having a wandering eye, and he's going to want to look elsewhere? That's my fear."

Titus points out that while the team has potential with young players, the immediate impact of firing Malone just before the playoffs could disrupt team dynamics and performance. And there are also concerns about management's willingness to invest in keeping a championship-level team around Jokić, especially with its reluctance to pay heavy into the luxury tax.

Overall, Malone's exit right before the playoffs has the potential to unnerve the team and its leadership structure just when cohesion is most needed. This decision doesn't just pose a tactical challenge but also tests Jokić's resolve and belief in Denver's plan for future success.

