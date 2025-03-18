Cop dies when police car split in 2 by light pole while in pursuit of suspect during chase

LOS ANGELES — A sheriff's deputy died in a police chase after his patrol car crashed into a bystander's car and then slammed into a light pole, splitting the vehicle in half, police said.

The chase began on Monday morning shortly before 11 a.m. in San Bernardino, California, when law enforcement received a call about a possible stolen vehicle that was spotted by a deputy on duty from the Victorville City Station, according to ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC.

"Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the suspect, Ryan Turner, failed to yield and a pursuit ensued," according to a statement from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. "During the pursuit, Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr. was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle."

During the police pursuit, Cuevas crashed near the intersection of El Evado and Seneca roads, where his patrol car struck a bystander's vehicle before slamming into a light pole, causing his car to be severed in half.

"Cuevas succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said. "The female driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."

The suspect, named as Ryan Dwayne Turner, Jr. -- a 22-year-old resident of San Bernardino – continued to flee before stopping his car at El Evado Road and Zuni Lane and attempting to escape on foot, law enforcement said.

The pursuit didn't last long, and Turner was subsequently caught and taken into custody, police said.

Cuevas was a six-year veteran of law enforcement who worked at the Victorville station for the last three years, according to KABC.

Turner was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and evading a peace officer and causing death or serious injury, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said during a news conference on Monday.

"I really have no words to describe this tragedy. Hector is the type of law enforcement officer that we all want to be," Dicus said. "He was a grand and great protector and a great father, and we will be suffering his loss and supporting his family for quite some time."

Vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies escorted the deputy's body in a solemn procession across local freeways to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office following the incident, KABC said.

"We currently do not know the exact circumstances surrounding the collision as of yet," Dicus said, confirming that an investigation on the crash is underway.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a San Bernardino County deputy," the San Bernardino Police Officers Association said in a statement on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends, and the entire agency during this difficult time. They made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community, and their bravery will never be forgotten."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.