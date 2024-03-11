Conference basketball tournaments: How to watch the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC men

Championship week is finally here.

The major men’s college basketball conference tournaments kick off this week across the country, marking the last stretch for teams to make a push before the NCAA tournament and Selection Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments this week.

ACC Tournament

When: March 12-16

Where: Capital One Arena | Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ACCN

Bracket:

Hopefully this tournament leads to a third battle between Duke and North Carolina. The Tar Heels, who swept Duke this season, won six straight games to close out the year and take the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Duke lost two of its last five games, but snagged the No. 2 seed while Pittsburgh and Virginia also received double byes.

Big 12 Tournament

When: March 12-16

Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN+

Bracket:

In the meantime... we have an OFFICIAL bracket for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/xzXcBrhe6Y — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 10, 2024

Houston made quite the statement closing out the regular season, its first in the Big 12, with a 30-point rout over Bill Self and Kansas. The Cougars, who closed the season as the No. 1 team in the country, are undoubtedly the favorite to win the Big 12 tournament this week in Kansas City. Iowa State, Baylor and Texas Tech also received double byes in the event, which is sure to be an incredibly fun tournament yet again.

Big East Tournament

When: March 13-16

Where: Madison Square Garden | Manhattan, New York

TV: Fox, FS1

Bracket:

UConn dominated the Big East this season, and is in the best position to be the country's first repeat national champion since Florida did so in 2006 and 2007. The Huskies hold the top seed entering Madison Square Garden, though both Creighton — which snapped UConn's two-month win streak — and Marquette are both capable of knocking them out early. Whether they can actually pull that off, though, is a very different question.

Big Ten Tournament

When: March 13-17

Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Peacock, BTN, CBS

Bracket:

Purdue beat both Illinois and Wisconsin last week to push its win streak to five games headed into Minneapolis. The Boilermakers are by far the pick to win a second straight Big Ten tournament. Illinois holds the No. 2 seed in the tournament, and both Nebraska and Northwestern — which both stunned the Boilermakers this season — received double byes.

Pac-12 Tournament

When: March 13-16

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Fox, FS1, Pac-12 Network

Bracket:

Though Arizona slipped on Saturday at USC, the Wildcats are by far the choice to win the Pac-12 tournament for a third straight season this spring in Las Vegas. Washington State, which entered the national rankings this season for the first time since 2008, holds the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

SEC Tournament

When: March 13-17

Where: Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN, SECN

Bracket:

Tennessee has a very clear path to the championship game, though either Kentucky — which upset the Vols to end the regular season — or Alabama could make it out of the very tough other side of the bracket in Nashville.