Commissioner's Cup: Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty shut down Aces to win title

It was far from the offensive shootout that many expected, but the New York Liberty have won the Commissioner’s Cup.

The Liberty knocked off the Las Vegas Aces 82-63 on Tuesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena to claim the WNBA’s latest edition of its in-season tournament. The Liberty shut down the Aces offense and, despite a pretty poor shooting night all around, picked up their second straight win over the team that has been dominating the league all summer.

The win marks the first championship of any kind for the Liberty since they entered the league in 1997.

The @nyliberty are your 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Champions presented by @coinbase 👏



They defeated the Aces, 82-63 to take the crown for the first time in franchise history ‼️ pic.twitter.com/c6V8UXeBev — WNBA (@WNBA) August 16, 2023

While this was a battle between the two top-scoring teams in the league, neither of them could score early on. It wasn’t until A’ja Wilson hit a free throw more than three and a half minutes in that someone finally put points on the board. It took 14 possessions, and a combined 0-12 from the field.

The Liberty took a 17-11 lead after the first quarter. The Aces shot just 4-of-21 from the field and 0-of-9 from the 3-point line as a team.

The Aces finally rallied back and took a two-point lead by halftime, thanks to a huge defensive stand in which they held the Liberty scoreless for the final nearly four minutes of the second quarter. The Aces closed the half on a 17-4 run. Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart shot a combined just 2-of-19 from the field in the first 20 minutes, too.

The Aces’ offensive run, however, stalled in the third. The Liberty pushed back ahead by eight while outscoring Las Vegas by 10 in the period, which led them to a massive fourth quarter surge. Ionescu hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth, which got the Liberty a 14-point lead — the largest of the game. From there, they rode it the rest of the way to the 19-point win.

SABRINA IONESCU WITH BACK-TO-BACK THREES FROM DEEP‼️ pic.twitter.com/HwQa7KtOxA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2023

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Marnie Johannes added 17 points off the bench, and Ionescu added 12 points and eight rebounds. The Liberty have now won seven straight games.

Jackie Young led the Aces with 16 points. Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Grey each finished with 15 points. Those three were the only Aces players to score in double figures. Wilson did not score in the second half, and finished with nine points. The Aces shot just 33% from the field as a team, and shot 5-of-26 from the 3-point line. The loss was the first for Las Vegas at home, and their second in their last five games.

The Commissioner’s Cup is in its third season. Liberty and Aces players, as a reward for reaching the championship game, split a $500,000 prize pool. Liberty players receive $30,000 each for winning and Aces players receive $10,000 each.

The Aces went 9-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play to reach the championship game, though those games were just folded into the regular season. The Liberty went 7-3 in the Eastern Conference, and won the tiebreaker with the Connecticut Sun to make it to the championship. Tuesday’s game was an extra one this season. The two teams will play again on Thursday in Las Vegas, too.

While it feels like this matchup could very well be a preview for the WNBA Finals, the Liberty very clearly have the upper hand in the series right now. If the Aces are going to find a way to successfully defend their title from last season, they’ll have to find a way to get past New York.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.