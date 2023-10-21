College Football: How to watch the Utah vs. USC game

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 8. One of those must-watch games? Tonight's No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC game. Are you ready to watch the Utah Utes take on the USC Trojans? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Utah vs. USC match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 8 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch Utah vs. USC game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Game: Utah vs. USC
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Utah vs. USC game?
The Utes visit the Trojans on their home turf this afternoon at 8 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Utah vs. USC game on?
Tonight's Utah vs. USC game will air on Fox, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
College football games this week:
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 20
SMU at Temple | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 21
No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | ABC
Mississippi State at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Rutgers at Indiana | 12 p.m. | BTN
Boston College at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Memphis at UAB | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 22 Air Force at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBS
Western Michigan at Ohio | 12 p.m. | CBS Sports
Norfolk State at Howard | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
South Carolina State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Penn at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Lehigh at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Holy Cross | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Brown at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Princeton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Marist at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Samford at VMI | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Columbia at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Charlotte at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
UL Monroe at Georgia Southern | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Akron at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Furman at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Colgate at Georgetown | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Murray State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Bryant at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Northwestern State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota State at Southern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Charleston Southern at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Lincoln (CA) at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Washington State at No. 9 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Northwestern at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
South Florida at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Pitt at Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
North Texas at Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Central Michigan at Ball State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Buffalo at Kent State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Illinois at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 9 Texas at Houston | 4 p.m. | FOX
Toledo at Miami (Ohio) | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Idaho State at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Wofford at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Texas A&M-Commerce | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Drake at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
UTSA at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Texas Tech at BYU | 7 p.m. | FS1
TCU at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado State at UNLV | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Utah State at San Jose State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Appalachian State at Old Dominion | 7 p.m. | NFL Network
Utah Tech at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Morehead State at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Weber State at Eastern Washington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Army at No. 19 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC | 8 p.m. | FOX
Clemson at Miami (Fla.) | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Georgia State at Louisiana | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Florida A&M at Texas Southern | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Austin Peay at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UIW at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Nevada at San Diego State | 9 p.m. | FS2
No. 25 UCLA at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Montana State at Sacramento State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Arizona State at No. 5 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.