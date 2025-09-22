Coach shot after gunfire erupts during Texas youth baseball game

(HOUSTON) -- A coach was shot after gunfire erupted at a youth baseball tournament in Texas on Sunday, local authorities said.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office found the 27-year-old coach shot in the shoulder at The Rac baseball complex in Katy when they responded to multiple firearms complaints around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The coach was airlifted to a nearby hospital and has since been released, officials said.

Video of the incident shows players and coaches running for cover during a match after they hear shots ring out.

According to the sheriff's office, three people were shooting at targets in the area and fired upon the baseball field.

Corbin Geisendorff, the assistant coach for the Texas Colts, told ABC Houston affiliate ABC13 that the scene was terrifying.

"There was bullets flying everywhere. It wasn't one shot," Geisendorff said. "There's bullets flying everywhere off the poles, onto the field. It's just unbelievable."

Geisendorff recalled his interaction with the injured coach, who was working for another team.

"I actually went over to the gentleman and saw him, like, right there. I prayed over him," Geisendorff said. "There was a gentleman who was already there. They used a belt to tourniquet his arm, you know, stop the bleeding really quick."

Coaches present at Sunday's shooting said they heard gunshots the previous morning, but they sounded distant.

The Rac complex issued a statement on Facebook on Sunday night, saying all activities on the fields were suspended until further notice.

"We are taking every step possible to ensure this does not happen again on our property. Any future practices or games at the facility are at a pause until law enforcement and our internal investigation has been completed to ensure the safety of all that visit the facility," the statement read.

Local authorities have identified three people of interest but have not made any arrests. They said they do not believe it was a targeted shooting.

