Oak St Road closed due to construction work on Oak St both ways from Lawrence Silas Blvd to Royal St. Detour in operation - Motorists wishing to head westbound on Oak Street will be directed to turn left onto Lawrence Silas Boulevard, turn right onto Neptune Road, and turn right onto Main Street (U.S. 441) before returning to Oak Street. Motorists wishing to head eastbound on Oak Street will be directed to turn left onto Main Street and turn right onto East Vine Street (U.S. 192) before returning to Oak Street..