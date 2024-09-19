Cleveland Soccer Group, aiming for NWSL bid, acquires state-owned land for planned $150 million stadium

With a 16th NWSL team likely on its way, Cleveland is hoping to throw its hat into the ring, and got itself a boost this week. On Thursday, Cleveland Soccer Group (CSG) — a development group that aims to expand professional soccer in the region — bolstered its chances with the announcement that it had purchased land for a brand-new women's soccer stadium.

The group, along with Cleveland Metroparks, acquired 13.6 acres of state-owned land in a $4.2 million deal. Cleveland Metroparks, a public organization that operates nature preserves around the Cleveland area, made the acquisition, while CSG funded the operation. The parcel is across from Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland Soccer Group plans to build a stadium for a proposed $150 million if the NWSL approves the bid. The stadium itself is planned for 12,500 fans, with the possibility of expanding to 20,000. Per the group, CSG already has nearly 15,000 season ticket pledges if the NWSL grants Cleveland the bid.

The NWSL grew to 14 teams this season with the addition of Bay FC and the return of the Utah Royals. The next expansion team, which will be based in Boston, will begin play in 2026. Additionally, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman told ESPN in April that the league plans to announce a 16th team before the end of 2024. That team would also make its debut in 2026 alongside Boston.

Cleveland Soccer Group is hoping that the stadium investment will bolster its chances for an expansion bid. In addition to the stadium, CSG's plan for the stadium park includes additional amenities, such as green spaces, plazas, transportation infrastructure, public trails, parking and more.

According to the Cleveland Pro Soccer website, the entire venture — including building the stadium and training facilities, as well as putting together team operations — will cost $238 million.

The group is hoping for $90 million in public funding from the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the State of Ohio, with public support coming in bonds that will be repaid from stadium revenue. CSG will then provide the other $60 million for the stadium, as well as the remaining money to cover facilities and operations costs. Notably, the stadium will be publicly owned, with the team leasing the space from the government.

Cleveland is competing with the likes of Cincinnati and Denver for the 16th team spot. Both cities, who already have established MLS squads, have a slight edge over Cleveland, who is launching an MLS NextPro team — the second tier of MLS play — in 2025.

However, a stadium designed specifically for women's sports is appealing for the NWSL: The Kansas City Current unveiled their new stadium — the first of its kind, exclusive to a women's team — this season, and were quickly awarded with hosting the NWSL final.