Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL offseason primer: A horrendous season, and a treacherous salary cap situation

2024 season: 3-14, fourth in AFC North, missed playoffs

Overview: Two seasons ago, the Browns were in the playoffs. It seems like a lot longer than that, especially in wake of Myles Garrett publicly declaring that he wants out of town.

Last season everything fell apart. Deshaun Watson’s horrible play at quarterback helped put the team in a big hole, and then Watson tore his Achilles tendon. A second tear of the Achilles puts Watson's 2025 season in doubt, complicating a situation that was already miserable.

The 2023 Browns were led to the playoffs by Joe Flacco, so there’s talent around the quarterback. But the absolute failure of this past season should bring everything into question. It's hard to go into the offseason knowing the QB situation is the biggest mess the NFL has seen in many years and have much optimism for the immediate future.

And, again, their best player wants out of town.

Key free agents

OT Jedrick Wills Jr. RB Nick ChubbWR Elijah MooreQB Jameis Winston

Who's in/out: The Browns might not retain any of their top-end free agents. Wills seems unlikely to return after a rocky 2024 season. Chubb's future is uncertain, especially after he broke his foot in Week 15. Moore didn't produce as hoped and Winston was benched late last season. Perhaps Cleveland feels compelled to bring back Winston given the uncertainty it has at quarterback, but we saw how that went last season.

Key free-agent needs

QuarterbackOffensive lineWide receiver

Why the holes? The Browns were building a very good roster and made one catastrophic mistake when they traded for and paid Deshaun Watson. That is an anchor on the whole organization. There are some issues on the roster, and part of that is all the draft picks the Browns lost in the Watson trade. Quarterback seems likely to be handled in the draft, and even though the line needs work, the Browns really don't have the money to address it or any other weaknesses. The Browns seems like they're in sudden decline, and they never really had a peak.

Do they have the money?

Nope. During the mid 2010s, the Browns hit rock bottom but hoarded salary cap space with dreams of better days ahead. That cap space is long gone, replaced by a terrible situation. Only the Saints were in worse shape heading into the offseason. Again, thank the Deshaun Watson acquisition for that. Cleveland was $25.8 million over the cap as the offseason started, according to Spotrac, which is a heck of a hole for a team that was as bad as the 2024 Browns.

Notable potential cuts

OT Jack ConklinOG Joel BitonioLB Jordan HicksOG Wyatt Teller

Why they might be gone: Even if the Browns don't want to cut ties with multiple offensive linemen, their cap situation has to be dealt with. Conklin has dealt with knee injuries and the Browns would save about $4.6 million on the cap by cutting him. They'll do a juggling act trying to keep either Bitonio, Teller or both. There are a few restructures coming, but that just pushes off the cap problems to another year. It's a mess.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 22nd round: No. 333rd round: No. 673rd round (from Bills): No. 944th round5th round (from Lions)6th round6th round (from Dolphins)6th round (from Vikings)6th round (compensatory)6th round (compensatory)7th round (compensatory)

Good draft fit

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Why him? The Browns tried and tried (and tried and tried) to make Deshaun Watson a thing even after everyone else could see there was no hope in it working out. After Watson tore his Achilles tendon, following more terrible play, the Browns have to figure out their exit strategy. That also means there has to be another path at quarterback. Sanders isn't considered an elite prospect, but he was productive at Colorado and the Browns can talk themselves into him being successful in the NFL.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

If this team can find a way to fill gaping holes at quarterback, running back and receiver in an offseason in which they have no available cap space, they are back in business. It’s almost too easy, right?

No, obviously the Browns need to slowly build back in the aftermath of the worst trade in NFL history, and this rehab project is probably going to take more than a single offseason. They have checked none of the important boxes. If they can simply emerge from the draft feeling as if they have a quarterback-of-the-future on the roster and perhaps a veteran caretaker QB for 2025, it would be a solid beginning. But this needle ain't moving far. —Andy Behrens