C.J. Stroud threw the first INT of his career, ends record at 192 attempts without a pick

C.J. Stroud finally threw the first interception of his young career. And in doing so, his NFL record for the most passing attempts without a pick ended at 192.

The good news for the rookie was that ... the Houston Texans immediately got the ball back. On second-and-eight, Stroud wanted to hit tight end Dalton Schultz on an intermediate hook route. The No. 2-overall pick didn't see Zack Braun sitting underneath, and threw it directly to the New Orleans Saints' linebacker.

Nico Collins trailed Braun and punched the ball out. Tytus Howard recovered the fumble, and it was first down for Houston again. Stroud made the blemish up expeditiously, marching the Texans 24 yards down the field on six plays, and this time connected with Schultz for a one-yard touchdown.

That score put the Texans up, 7-0, midway through the first quarter. Stroud threw the ninth touchdown of his career a quarter later. He found Robert Woods for a six-yard touchdown to give Houston a 10-point lead.