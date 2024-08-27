Cirque du Soleil performer recovering after falling from hoop during Oregon show

PORTLAND, Ore. — An aerial hoop artist is recovering after she fell during a Cirque du Soleil show in Oregon, according to the production.

The dramatic incident, which was captured on video, occurred at a performance of the show "KOOZA" on Saturday at the Portland Exposition Center in Portland.

The performer was seen hanging on a hoop suspended from the ceiling as it spun in circles before she fell mid-act. The audience could be heard gasping after she fell onto the ground.

The artist is "recovering and being cared for by our medical and coaching team," "KOOZA" said in a statement on Facebook on Monday, adding that they "appreciate your concern and well wishes for our aerial hoop artist."

"Safety is of our utmost concern, and they will be cared for until they can return to the show," the statement continued. "We do hope you enjoyed the rest of KOOZA."

The name of the performer was not released by the show.

Brian Goldstein, who was sitting close to the front of the audience with his two children during Saturday's production, told ABC News the fall occurred within a half hour of the show starting.

"To see something like this is very surprising and very shocking," he said. "It was very scary for my daughter."

His son, Benjamin, captured the fall on video. Benjamin told ABC News he thought it was part of the show, "but then when the actors were looking surprised, I was like, oh no, this isn't part of the show at all."

Brian Goldstein said they were impressed with how the team responded to the incident and how the performer "maintained her composure."

"She gave a thumbs up as she was being carried off stage, which was a great sign," he said.

Brian Goldstein said that after a roughly 20-minute pause in the performance, a person involved with the show addressed the audience and said the artists were willing to continue, and they went on to finish the show.

"I have to give those performers kudos -- to continue on and complete the show after something like that, it's got to be difficult," he said. "They did a phenomenal job."

To the aerial hoop artist, he said: "We hope she knows that all of her fans are looking forward to her speedy recovery."

According to the description on Cirque du Soleil's website, "KOOZA" combines "acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power."

The show is scheduled to run at the Portland Expo Center through Oct. 6.

