Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney has 'a chance' of playing in Week 1 following knee surgery

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have Kadarius Toney available for their season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Coach Andy Reid revealed Tuesday that Toney had knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury he suffered while returning punts ahead of practice on Sunday. When asked about Toney's status for the start of the season, Reid said there was a "chance" that Toney could be available.

Andy Reid on Kadarius Toney’s recovery timetable: “There’s a chance (he’s available) for the first game (against the Lions). We’ll just see. He’s determined that he’s going to be there… I’m pulling for him.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 25, 2023

The meniscus surgery is the second knee surgery Toney has undergone on that knee since the end of the 2022 season. The Chiefs acquired the former first-round pick from the New York Giants via an in-season trade.

With the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, Toney looks set to enter the 2023 season as the nominal No. 1 receiver for the Chiefs — assuming he can stay healthy. Toney has dealt with myriad injuries through his short NFL career and has played just 19 games over two seasons. He played in seven regular-season games for the Chiefs and missed time because of a hamstring injury. He also left the AFC Championship Game win over the Bengals with an ankle injury.

When he’s the field, Toney has shown he’s capable of making big plays. His 65-yard punt return in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles set up a go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter and he also caught a wide-open TD pass as the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

Toney had 14 catches for 171 yards and two TDs during the regular season for the Chiefs and had seven catches for 50 yards in three postseason games. The Chiefs were able to acquire him for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick ahead of the 2022 trade deadline because of his unhappiness in New York. Before he was traded to the Chiefs, Toney had missed five consecutive games because of hamstring injuries.