National

Chargers, QB Justin Herbert reach 5-year, $262.5 million contract extension

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Justin Herbert isn't going anywhere.

Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Herbert threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, his third with the Chargers. He was set to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $26.5 million deal with the team this fall.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!