Chargers to place Joey Bosa on IR and promote Andrew Farmer II, per report

What seemed like a season-ending injury for Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa could keep him out for just four games.

He is going to the injured reserve with a foot sprain but he could return before the end of this season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. The Chargers are reportedly signing rookie edge rusher Andrew Farmer II from their practice squad in a corresponding move.

Bosa, 28, sustained the foot injury less than five minutes into the team's 23-20 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday. The four-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field in tears after a routine play that saw him rush Packers quarterback Jordan Love and begin to limp.

Wednesday's injury designation news was the likely "direction" for Bosa, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters after the game. The star outside linebacker will miss a minimum of four games before his return window opens.

Minor and moderate foot sprains don't always require immobilization and normally heal within four weeks. If Bosa is spotted in a cast or a boot, it could indicate he has a more severe sprain. The recovery time in that case would be six to eight weeks for the average person, but Bosa's rehabilitation as a professional athlete should be different.

Bosa has 6.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, 20 tackles overall and one forced fumble in nine appearances this season. He was sidelined for three months in 2022, missing all but five games with a groin injury. His health was expected to be a massive boost for the Chargers' defense, which is also headlined by Khalil Mack.

Farmer, who will fill Bosa's spot on the 53-man roster, joined the Chargers this year as an undrafted free agent out of Lane College. In one regular season appearance, he made one tackle.

The Chargers will surely rely on Mack even more now, but they have other options off the edge in Justin Hollins and Tuli Tuipolatu.

Tuipolatu was identified as a player to watch during training camp. Outside linebackers coach Giff Smith reportedly had high expectations for the former USC standout. The 21-year-old has proved him right, recording 31 total tackles and four sacks this season.