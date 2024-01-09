CFP Championship Recap: Michigan outdoes Washington, defiantly caps off perfect season

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

The 2023 college football season is officially in the books, as Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team pounded the Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night in Houston, securing a perfect season and the program's first national championship since 1997.

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde recap it all from the CFP media center in Houston. Two 40+ yard Donovan Edwards touchdowns put the Wolverines ahead 14-3 early, and while the Huskies cut the lead to seven on two different occasions, it just never felt like Washington's night as Michael Penix Jr. seemed off all night, clearly troubled by a rib injury.

The guys discuss Michigan's defiant win after a season of controversy, the future of Jim Harbaugh & JJ McCarthy, Pat's frustrations with Texas liquor laws & two Alabama men going viral for unfortunate incidents involving an oversized urn & a Bass Pro Shop.

1:00 - Michigan beats Washington in the College Football Playoff Championship

32:56 - Georgia fans are still upset about being left out of the CFP

39:17 - The season’s final AP poll is released

40:24 - Quinshon Judkins has transferred to Ohio State

49:27 - A man jumped naked into the Bass Pro Shops fish tank

