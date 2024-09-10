Cemetery theft spree suspects arrested after bronze veteran burial markers stolen from headstones

NEW YORK — Two people have been arrested in connection with a spree of bronze veteran marker thefts from headstones being stolen from cemeteries across Indiana, police said.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Aug. 28 following a series of reports to authorities that bronze veteran markers were being stolen from grave headstones in the immediate vicinity of Union Mills and Rolling Prairie Cemeteries, but also from headstones in the Carmel, Pinola, Greenwood and St. Stan’s Cemeteries.

In total police found that at least 15 bronze veteran markers were reported as being stolen and one additional as being damaged.

“On August 28th, the agency publicly announced the investigation and encouraged citizens to visit the gravesites of deceased veterans,” the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media regarding the case. “Just one day later, credible information was provided to investigators identifying a suspect.”

Following their investigation, Detective Jake Koch and Detective Aaron Banic arrested 53-year-old Terry Wood and 25-year-old Breanna Puentez in connection with the thefts.

“Personnel from several divisions executed an operation dubbed, ‘Justice, Peace and Salute’ this morning at a residence in the 400 block of Andrew Avenue in La Porte,” police said. “Wood was taken into custody and additional evidence was recovered from the property. Later in the day, Puentez was taken into custody and charged in Circuit Court for her role in the theft ring.”

Wood and Puentez currently remain in police custody and have been charged with one count of felony theft and 15 felony counts each of cemetery mischief, police confirmed.

Wood is now being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond and Puentez is not eligible for bond, authorities added.

“This type of criminal behavior is disgusting, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated in La Porte County! It is the hope of the entire Sheriff’s Office that because of the diligent and thorough investigation by Detectives Koch and Banic, justice will be served to both accused subjects,” said Captain Derek J. Allen. “Hopefully, US Veterans, both deceased and living, can find peace and comfort with these arrests, and with that, we salute them for their service.”

The investigation into the thefts is currently ongoing and a court date has not yet been announced for the accused individuals.

