For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Cedric Coward, G, Washington State

Height: 6-6 • Weight: 215 • Class: Senior • Age: 21

Summary: Coward has gone from a Division III player to a potential first-round pick in just a few years behind his rapid development into a prospect with a valued 3-and-D skill-set. But he brings even higher upside thanks to his passing vision.

Comparisons: Kawhi Leonard, Dorian Finney-Smith

Strengths

Athleticism: Coward has ideal size for a wing with broad shoulders and long arms. Though he needs to add muscle, he has a frame to grow into. And he plays strong with his ability to absorb contact, fight through screens, and crash the boards at an elite level for his size.

Shooting: Made 38.8% of his 3s in three Division I college seasons, which includes 40.6% on catch-and-shoot 3s. Most of his attempts come off of basic spot-ups, but he shows smooth footwork off movement, plus flashes touch as a midrange scorer which hints at off-the-dribble 3-point shooting upside.

Interior scoring: Coward played in the post a lot in college, where he displayed his dexterity scoring against contact. These skills translate when he's attacking from the perimeter too, whether he's driving by a closeout or looking for cutting chances.

Basketball IQ: He plays within himself. He knows his role. He'll relocate off-ball, look for cutting chances, and do all the little things that satisfy a head coach.

Passing: He puts great zip on passes and delivers an accurate ball, whether it's cross-court kickouts or entry passes into a big man with positioning under the rim. He may not end up a primary creator, but at a minimum he looks like a reliable connective piece who can run some secondary actions too.

Defense: Super versatile defender with the lateral quickness to stay in front of guards plus the length and toughness to handle some bigger wings. His great length and energetic approach mean his hands alter shots and get in the passing lanes on a frequent basis.

Concerns

Experience level: His season ended after six games because of a shoulder injury that he suffered at practice, which included an articular cartilage tear, a jagged rotator cuff, and a partially torn labrum. Which means there's not much of a sample of him facing high-level competition.

Strength: He needs to get stronger to maximize his versatility on defense at the next level. He weighed only 206 pounds in college.

Shot creation: He picks up his dribble far too often, and his handle is fairly rudimentary.

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.