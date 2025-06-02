Canadian wildfire smoke poses threat to several US states

NEW YORK — With more than a hundred wildfires burning in Canada, the smoke is bringing potentially dangerous air quality conditions to parts of the northern United States.

As of Monday, there are 181 active wildfires burning in Canada, with 92 of these considered to be "out of control," meaning fires that are being observed and assessed, but not immediately suppressed, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

The smoke from these flames has been moving through the Upper Midwest over the weekend in rounds, with the next coming through on Monday and Tuesday.

The air quality index forecast on Monday shows conditions labeled as unhealthy for sensitive groups -- the third level out of six -- for a large portion of Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as unhealthy -- the fourth level out of six -- in a small area of Wisconsin from Waukegan to Sheboygan, including Milwaukee.

The heavy smoke will begin to appear over northwestern Minnesota on Monday morning and will continue to move through the north and central parts of the state throughout the day. Air quality alerts are in place for the state on Monday, creating hazy conditions that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

On Tuesday, the smoke will travel to eastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, also potentially appearing over Minneapolis and Omaha, Nebraska. But an incoming cold front bringing thunderstorms and strong winds could disperse the smoke and make it difficult to predict where it will appear.

As of Monday, the areas of Canada with the most fires include British Columbia with 69 and Alberta with 49.

Last week, the provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba declared state of emergencies due to the fires, with around 17,000 residents already evacuated, according to The Associated Press.

The combination of dry conditions and "little-to-no precipitation" will continue to feed the flames and make it difficult for officials to manage the fires, Saskatchewan Public Safety said on Sunday.

Aircraft and dozens of personnel from other Canadian provinces and the United States -- including Arizona, Oregon and Alaska -- are being sent to help fight the wildfires, according to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

"We are truly grateful, and we stand stronger because of you," Moe said Sunday on X.

Moe said last week there has been a "significant lack of moisture" in the northern parts of the province, causing "over 200 wildfires" in Saskatchewan this spring.

