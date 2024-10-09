Cam Ward carries his team, trust issues with Oregon & Georgia ranked above Alabama?

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman wrap up Week 6 of college football with Miami’s comeback victory on the road against Cal in what might be the statement game so far for Cam Ward’s Heisman campaign. The latest AP Poll has Georgia ranked above Alabama despite the Bulldogs losing painfully to the Crimson Tide less than 10 days ago. Both teams are 4-1 but one lost to the other, so how can that be?

Caroline, Fitz & Adam share what teams, players and even conferences in college football they have trust issues with. Can we trust Oregon’s offense to hold up against Ohio State this weekend and can Nico Iamaleava ever be who Tennessee needs him to be?

Finally, the trio previews some of the biggest matchups this upcoming weekend including Ole Miss vs. LSU & Texas vs. Oklahoma.

(1:50) Miami @ Cal recap

(9:40) Georgia ranked too high

(18:55) Indiana & Pitt ranked too low

(21:16) Texas & Ohio State ranked just right

(24:49) College Football trust issues

(45:21) Penn St @ USC preview

(47:08) Texas @ Oklahoma preview

(51:31) Ole Miss @ LSU preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts