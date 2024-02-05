California storm live updates: Life-threatening flooding pummels Southern California

NEW YORK — A second storm within one week is pummeling nearly the entire state of California with heavy rain and life-threatening flooding.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where floodwaters have inundated roads and high winds are knocking down power lines and trees.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Feb 05, 11:22 AM

Over 500,000 waking up without power

More than 516,000 customers in California are waking up without power Monday morning as a powerful rainstorm slams the state.

Flash flood warnings and flood advisories are in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Feb 05, 9:25 AM

Latest forecast

Los Angeles recorded more than 4 inches of rain on Sunday, beating the city's daily record of 2.55 inches set in 1927.

The relentless rainfall and life-threatening flooding are ongoing across the Los Angeles area on Monday morning and will continue throughout the day.

A flash flood warning is in effect from Malibu to Beverly Hills to Brentwood to Hollywood to Burbank.

By Tuesday morning, the heaviest rain will be targeting areas east of San Diego.

On Tuesday afternoon, scattered downpours continue throughout California, and by Wednesday, just a few light showers and sprinkles will remain.

Feb 05, 7:37 AM

4 million under flash flood warning in Southern California

The National Weather Service has a flood watch in effect Monday morning for some 40 million residents in California, where more than a month's worth of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours.

There was also a flash flood warning in effect until at least 9 a.m. PT for more than 4 million residents in Southern California, from the Santa Monica Mountains to the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park, including the areas of Hollywood, Malibu, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Santa Monica, Encino and Brentwood. There were reports of numerous damaging landslides, inundated roadways, submerged vehicles as well as flooded creeks and streams within the region.

Automated rain gauges indicate between 5 and 8 inches of rain have already accumulated in the warning area, with rainfall continuing. An additional 1 to 4 inches of rain was possible there.

-ABC News' Kenton Gewecke and Morgan Winsor

Feb 05, 5:49 AM

Over 634,000 customers without power in California

Power is out for hundreds of thousands of electric customers in California amid severe weather.

As of 2:40 a.m. PT on Monday, more than 634,000 customers were without power across the Golden State, according to data collected by PowerOutage.us.

-ABC News’ Morgan Winsor

Feb 05, 5:34 AM

Man killed by falling redwood tree in Yuba City, police say

A man was killed by a falling redwood tree in his backyard in Yuba City in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said.

The Yuba City Police Department identified the victim as 82-year-old David Gomes.

A neighbor, who reported the incident, told the responding officers that they last saw Gomes at around 3 p.m. PT and believed they heard the tree fall about two hours later, according to police.

“Through the investigation, it appeared Gomes was possibly using a ladder to try and clear the tree away from his residence when it fell on him,” police said in a statement.

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck and Morgan Winsor

