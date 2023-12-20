California faces dangerous holiday travel conditions as storm hits coast: Latest forecast

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A powerful rain storm is hitting the California coast causing dangerous travel conditions as the holiday rush begins.

Significant travel delays and road closures are likely, as there's a high risk of road flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Mudslides are also possible.

The storm will last from Wednesday to Friday.

Two to 5 inches of rain is forecast for the Los Angeles area. Five to 10 inches of rainfall is likely on and below south facing foothills and coastal slopes.

The National Weather Service issued its second-highest flood threat forecast for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, which are the bull's-eye of the storm.

A flood watch is in effect from the San Luis Obispo area in central California down to San Diego.

Flash flooding is possible in and around recent burn scars (spots damaged by wildfires).

Drivers should also be mindful of wind gusts, which could reach 50 mph.

By Friday night, the rain will end in Southern California and move east to Arizona. Flooding is possible in Phoenix.

